[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management





Announcement from the City of Cape Town.

There is a meeting tomorrow midday for stakeholders in baboon issues to voice their views. It is hosted by City of Cape Town. Speakers have pre-booked slots so no further talking slots are available, but you can observe give your opinion on the 'chat' within the zoom facility and post your report on social media afterwards.

The link to join is here: Invitation: Baboon Stakeholder Meeting Date: Wednesday 16 September Time: 12h00 - 14h00 Virtual Platform: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84289337501?pwd=R21KM29pQ2NSUTNrQjYxNmkvS0NaZz09 Meeting ID: 842 8933 7501 Passcode: 563040

If you are interested in the future of Kataza, and all of the baboons, then you might like to participate and make your views known by indicating your support of various stakeholders using the chat facility.

