Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court





Present or not; pet owners are responsible if their animals injure others, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Henry Shields, a personal injury lawyer with much experience in dog bite cases.

The judgment came on Friday. It’s a beautiful piece of legal writing… Dog owners would be wise to read it… Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

This is a warning shot. If you want to have a dog – or a horse that kicks… call your broker and insure it! But if you’re going to let the Pitbull loose on the poodle, that’s a crime. You can’t buy your way out of a criminal charge. Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

What do dog owners need to know about risk?

What are the rights of victims, and how can they claim?

If you want to keep snakes – the same thing applies… Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

If you anger or provoke the dog – if you’re the author of your own destruction, then the owner is not liable. Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

We see it three or four times per week. It’s rife because people are getting more and more vicious dogs… Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

You cannot release a dog on people. A dog is not a weapon… Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

Generally, a dog walker would not be liable… Henry Shields, personal injury lawyer

