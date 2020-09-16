[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight





The Presidency has confirmed in statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

Ramaphosa's televised address comes following his meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

It's believed that he will announce a further relaxation of lockdown regulations, including the rules for international travel.

