[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight
The Presidency has confirmed in statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.
Ramaphosa's televised address comes following his meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.
It's believed that he will announce a further relaxation of lockdown regulations, including the rules for international travel.
CapeTalk will carry the livestream here when it becomes available closer to the time. Bookmark this article.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/WDexthK6hb— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020
