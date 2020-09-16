An hour with Zola Nene, just the tastiest hits
Zola Nene is at home in the kitchen as she is in front of the camera, in fact you might often find her doing both. From Espresso to The Great South Africa Bake-off SA TV viewers have got to know her favourite styles and foods.
This week you get to hear a new side, her taste in hits from the 80s and 90s this Sunday from 10 am.
And don't forget to look out for her with Gordon Ramsay in his new series Uncharted
Take a look at what Zola has been cooking up on her Instagram account