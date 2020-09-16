A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for intro/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Black Sash respond - SASSA’s online registration bid must not follow previous routes of failure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu - Black Sash
Today at 15:40
Interview with Lloyd Burnard about his new Bok book Miracle Men
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
ICA: UK’s FCA test case ruling against insurers is positive development for SA tourism claimants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:10
New committee to focus on Covid-19 vaccine for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 16:20
DAILY MAVERICK: How to restructure SA’s minibus taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nico Mclachlan - Managing Director at ODA (Organisational Development Africa)
Today at 16:55
Acting UIF Commissioner: extended criteria of UIF Ters benefits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marsha Bronkhorst - Acting UIF Commissioner
Today at 17:05
Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign historic deals in White House
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies at RUSI
Today at 17:20
Taking a look at the Food Relief Mapping Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Courtney Morgan - climate justice activist with the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:48
Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 19:08
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Today at 19:10
BACKUP... SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
32% of refugees asked for bribe by asylum officials - LHR report According to the LHR report many of those seeking asylum were asked to pay for certain services which are free to access. 16 September 2020 2:46 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban Tax Justice South Africa says it has submitted evidence to authorities proving that Gold Leaf Tobacco has been dodging its excise... 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to l... 16 September 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides. 16 September 2020 11:25 AM
[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply. 16 September 2020 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet

16 September 2020 1:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
CSA
Momentum
CricketSA

On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.

It's been a tough week for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

On Tuesday it was dealt a blow with the announcement that its leading sponsor Momentum will cut ties with the organisation when its current contract comes to an end next year.

Then on Wednesday, it was forced to apologise on behalf of board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw who took to Twitter to voice her feelings on the decision.

Cricket writer Stuart Hess says comments like Dr Kula-Ameyaw's have the potential to negatively impact the sporting body in the future.

People may want to look at backing Cricket South Africa again, but would you do that when a director on the board of CSA is sending out Tweets that are akin to a threat?

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Hess says the decision by Momentum doesn't bode well for the sport.

With sponsors now withdrawing, where is the money going to come in?

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Hess says the situation has been made worse by CSA's 'poorly administered office.'

It's put cricket in a real crisis in South Africa.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

The decision will not affect the women’s team who Momentum will continue to support.

They're gonna do that for the next few years.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

Listen to the full conversation with Stuart Hess on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


16 September 2020 1:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
CSA
Momentum
CricketSA

More from Local

191218-ct-refugee-protest-ejpg

32% of refugees asked for bribe by asylum officials - LHR report

16 September 2020 2:46 PM

According to the LHR report many of those seeking asylum were asked to pay for certain services which are free to access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban

16 September 2020 1:59 PM

Tax Justice South Africa says it has submitted evidence to authorities proving that Gold Leaf Tobacco has been dodging its excise taxes by selling cheap cigarettes online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Staffordshire terrier dog muzzle 123rf

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

16 September 2020 12:17 PM

There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management

16 September 2020 11:25 AM

The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-magashule-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight

16 September 2020 11:08 AM

Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190919human2gif

Alleged mastermind in Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping enters into plea deal

16 September 2020 10:18 AM

The suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager and one of her co-accused intend to plead guilty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you!

16 September 2020 9:19 AM

Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kloof Nek fire Cape Town 2019

Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith

16 September 2020 8:46 AM

In summer Cape Town has a bushfire season and in winter a predominantly informal structure fire season, he explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-cross-negativepng

On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pot-steam-cooking-food-meal-preparation-kitchen-123rf

Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger

15 September 2020 5:20 PM

Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Springbok Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit Siya Kolisi Eben Etzebeth

Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy

16 September 2020 2:18 PM

South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caster-semenya-ewnjpg

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

11 September 2020 12:13 PM

Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190508-ebrahim-rasooljpg

We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool

7 September 2020 3:11 PM

Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

3 September 2020 11:58 AM

Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drifter-2png

[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track

2 September 2020 5:55 PM

Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kolisijpg

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas

1 September 2020 1:32 PM

The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever

21 August 2020 3:10 PM

She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kugandrie Govender

It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa

21 August 2020 12:21 PM

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM

Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby ball on field 123rf

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

19 August 2020 1:44 PM

What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight

Politics

Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy

Business Sport

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lockdown: Artists alliance calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over state of sector

16 September 2020 2:34 PM

Mbalula: Syndicates destroying Prasa infrastructure working with officials

16 September 2020 1:05 PM

Tourism SA hoping Ramaphosa announces reopening of borders in address

16 September 2020 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA