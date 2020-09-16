A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet





It's been a tough week for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

On Tuesday it was dealt a blow with the announcement that its leading sponsor Momentum will cut ties with the organisation when its current contract comes to an end next year.

Then on Wednesday, it was forced to apologise on behalf of board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw who took to Twitter to voice her feelings on the decision.

Cricket writer Stuart Hess says comments like Dr Kula-Ameyaw's have the potential to negatively impact the sporting body in the future.

People may want to look at backing Cricket South Africa again, but would you do that when a director on the board of CSA is sending out Tweets that are akin to a threat? Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Deleted, but twitter never forgets. With this kind of attitude from board members, good luck to CSA on getting new sponsors... pic.twitter.com/RM2D37DvoK — Gus (@gustavdetroch) September 16, 2020

“CSA sincerely apologizes to @Momentum_za for the unfortunate & unwarranted tweets made by one of our Board Members, in her personal capacity. CSA wishes to reiterate that Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw did not act in her professional position as a non-executive board member.” #Thread pic.twitter.com/uQXkWE04s3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 16, 2020

Hess says the decision by Momentum doesn't bode well for the sport.

With sponsors now withdrawing, where is the money going to come in? Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Hess says the situation has been made worse by CSA's 'poorly administered office.'

It's put cricket in a real crisis in South Africa. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

The decision will not affect the women’s team who Momentum will continue to support.

They're gonna do that for the next few years. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Listen to the full conversation with Stuart Hess on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: