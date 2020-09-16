Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy





For more detail, read "Government’s plan to make major sports free to watch. DStv responds - MyBroadband"

The South African government wants to make major sports free to watch, writes Jamie McKane of MyBroadband.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

It is proposing new regulations to ensure all South Africans – rich and poor – are able to watch sports in the “public interest”.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is engaging with the Sabc, MultiChoice, eTV, Safa, PSL, Cricket SA, Boxing SA, Athletics South Africa, Saru, Netball SA and Sasco over the proposed list of “public interest” sports.

If the regulator gets its way, the free-to-air Sabc will broadcast many of the sporting events most popular in South Africa, currently exclusive to SuperSport.

Icasa’s proposed list includes the Rugby World Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, the cricket world cups (all formats) and many other top domestic and international rugby and soccer competitions.

MultiChoice (owner of DStv) has released a statement saying they prefer the status quo to remain.

To learn more, click here to read the MyBroadband article.