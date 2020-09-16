32% of refugees asked for bribe by asylum officials - LHR report
A damning report has exposed the levels of corruption present within the country's asylum system.
According to Lawyers for Human Rights who penned the report, foreign nationals seeking refuge in South Africa are faced with graft at every stage of the process.
LHR's Wayne Ncube spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the findings and says the levels of corruption are deep-rooted.
It's one of the factors why that particular refugee system has almost completely collapsed.Wayne Ncube, Acting deputy director - Lawyers for Human Rights
There have been some moderate improvements since we last did research and tracked this issue in 2015, but the levels are still what you'd call significant and unacceptable.Wayne Ncube, Acting deputy director - Lawyers for Human Rights
The report surveyed 263 asylum seekers and refugees across the country at rights education workshops, law clinics, and civil society organisations.
Of those surveyed, 32% reported paying a bribe in order to gain access to the Refugee Reception Office.
For the most part, the corruption takes place at a level that is not even the decision making level.Wayne Ncube, Acting deputy director - Lawyers for Human Rights
Simply getting access to the reception offices has required the asylum seekers to pay a bribe to different people.Wayne Ncube, Acting deputy director - Lawyers for Human Rights
Click here to read the full Lawyers for Human Rights report
Listen to the full conversation on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
