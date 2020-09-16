UCT continues its commitment to transformation by re-curating art collection





As part of its transformation process, the University of Cape Town (UCT) is re-curating the institution's artworks to include emerging local talent as well as work by established artists such as Igshaan Adams and Lady Skollie.

UCT has a substantial collection of visual art distributed in 70 buildings across its campuses.

Chairperson of UCT's Works of Art Committee (WOAC), Associate Professor Nomusa Makhubu says the artwork is key to the overall scholarly experience.

The artwork that forms part of the campus is also reflective of the institutional culture. Associate Professor Nomusa Makhubu, Chairperson - UCT's Works of Art Committee (WOAC)

The [teaching] spaces have to be reflective of the diverse nature of the student and staff population. Associate Professor Nomusa Makhubu, Chairperson - UCT's Works of Art Committee (WOAC)

The Works of Art Committee (WOAC) recently created the WOAC website, to all staff and students to view the work in the collection and learn more about the various pieces on display at the university.

Find out more about UCT's art collection by clicking below: