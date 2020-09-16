Streaming issues? Report here
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Oscars
Art
Film
Siv Ngesi
Knuckle City

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

Local actor Siv Ngesi has shared his thoughts on the inclusion criteria films will be required to meet in order to be eligible for the Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards.

The controversial new rules were announced last week and require movies to fulfill certain diversity standards in order to be considered for the main Oscars gong.

The actor, who is one of the most sought after performers in the South African entertainment industry, sat down with Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King recently.

I'm gonna get in trouble for this one, but I'm not a fan, I'm not a fan at all!

Siv Ngesi, Actor

Then let's have an Oscars that's an all-black Oscars then, then we have an all-gay Oscars and an all-women Oscars.

Siv Ngesi, Actor

So what happens with a film about the Holocaust? There are no black characters in the holocaust.

Siv Ngesi, Actor

I find it quite odd that we're going right to the top of the art, the pinnacle, instead of starting at the bottom, talking about development stuff for people to be able to get to the top.

Siv Ngesi, Actor

Every film can't be diverse.

Siv Ngesi, Actor

Among the requirements that must be met from 2024 are:

At least <u>one</u> of the lead actors or significant supporting actors must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

At least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two of the following underrepresented groups: • Women • Racial or ethnic group • LGBTQ+ • People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

The main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group(s). • Women • Racial or ethnic group • LGBTQ+ • People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

Actress Kirsty Alley is among those who've slammed the new rules, calling them a 'disgrace.'

The Fat Actress star took to Twitter, and in a since-deleted tweet said:

"This is a disgrace to artists everywhere...can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f------ paintings. You people have lost your minds."

Ngesi is currently starring as Goatee in the sports crime drama Knuckle City showing on Showmax.

Click below to listen to the full conversation with Siv Ngesi on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


