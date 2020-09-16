Education MEC says prelim exams off to a smooth start for WC matrics
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says exams in the province have been off to a good start.
The MEC has wished all of the matric candidates the very best as they tackle their prelim examinations over the next three weeks.
Prelims are expected to end during the first week of October. Thereafter, Grade 12 learners will have 7 weeks before the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams start.
So far so good. I have not had any reports thus far of any problems with the trial examinations.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
It certainly does appear that things are under control with our matrics.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
MEC Schäfer says that while Grade 12 attendance has improved significantly, there are still a number of learners who have not come back to class without reason.
She's appealed to learners to return to the classroom for every single school day remaining this year. She's also urged parents to ensure that their children come back to class.
There are still some who are not going to school every day, unfortunately. I would like to appeal to them and their parents to make sure that they take this very seriously. They must not give up.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Listen to the brief discussion on The Midday Report:
