Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
The president's announcement of a move to Alert Level 1 comes six months after the National State of Disaster was first declared.
The relaxed regulations kick in from midnight on Sunday 20 September.
However, the new rules on travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other purposes come into effect on 1 October.
Curfew
The new curfew hours will be from midnight to 4 am.
Gatherings
-
Social, religious, political and other gatherings will be permitted, as long as the number of people does not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue, up to a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 people for outdoor gatherings.
-
The maximum number of people who may attend a funeral is increased from 50 to 100 due to the higher risk of viral transmission at funerals.
-
Night vigils are still not permitted.
Venues for exercise, recreation and entertainment
- Venues like gyms and theatres will be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of their capacity as determined by available floor space.
Alcohol sales
-
Alcohol sales at retail outlets will be permitted from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm.
-
Onsite consumption will be allowed at licensed establishments with strict adherence to the curfew.
The easing of restrictions on alcohol sales under Level 1 must be done cautiously and responsibly to prevent harm to public health. pic.twitter.com/y2P1iDr863— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020
International travel
-
Borders for international travel open on 1 October, under strict conditions.
-
On arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure, or be required to remain in mandatory quarantine at their own cost.
We are ready to open our doors again to the world, and invite travellers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The president emphasized that adherence to Covid-19 protocols must continue to be strictly observed.
Watch his address in the video below:
More from Local
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers to pay out on their claims.Read More
Education MEC says prelim exams off to a smooth start for WC matrics
Grade 12 learners across South Africa have begun writing their preliminary exams.Read More
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.Read More
UCT continues its commitment to transformation by re-curating art collection
The university says it's redressing past injustices through art, by introducing pieces from up and coming local artists.Read More
32% of refugees asked for bribe by asylum officials - LHR report
According to the LHR report many of those seeking asylum were asked to pay for certain services which are free to access.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban
Tax Justice South Africa says it has submitted evidence to authorities proving that Gold Leaf Tobacco has been dodging its excise taxes by selling cheap cigarettes online.Read More
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.Read More
More from Business
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO
'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban
Tax Justice South Africa says it has submitted evidence to authorities proving that Gold Leaf Tobacco has been dodging its excise taxes by selling cheap cigarettes online.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025
FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
More from Politics
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to lockdown alert level 1.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management
The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.Read More
[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight
Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.Read More
ANC flight to Zim could have been legal
Mechanisms exist for Cabinet and ministers to send private citizens on state business, explains law expert.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?
"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely
US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.Read More
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.Read More