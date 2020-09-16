Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday





The president's announcement of a move to Alert Level 1 comes six months after the National State of Disaster was first declared.

The relaxed regulations kick in from midnight on Sunday 20 September.

However, the new rules on travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other purposes come into effect on 1 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a move to alert level 1, 16 September 2020. Image: Screengrab from SABC live feed

Curfew

The new curfew hours will be from midnight to 4 am.

Gatherings

Social, religious, political and other gatherings will be permitted, as long as the number of people does not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue, up to a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 people for outdoor gatherings.

The maximum number of people who may attend a funeral is increased from 50 to 100 due to the higher risk of viral transmission at funerals.

Night vigils are still not permitted.

Venues for exercise, recreation and entertainment

Venues like gyms and theatres will be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of their capacity as determined by available floor space.

Alcohol sales

Alcohol sales at retail outlets will be permitted from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm.

Onsite consumption will be allowed at licensed establishments with strict adherence to the curfew.

International travel

Borders for international travel open on 1 October, under strict conditions.

On arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure, or be required to remain in mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

We are ready to open our doors again to the world, and invite travellers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president emphasized that adherence to Covid-19 protocols must continue to be strictly observed.

