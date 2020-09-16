Streaming issues? Report here
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo

16 September 2020 5:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
EFF protest
ENCA
Nobesuthu Hejana
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweet
EFF harassment

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.

Ndlozi was accused of perpetuating misogyny last week when he downplayed the harassment of Hejana by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

RELATED: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Hejana was manhandled by EFF members outside a Clicks store in Cape Town while reporting on the party's protest action.

In a tweet, Ndlozi said "merely touching her is not harassment".

The parliamentarian faced some backlash for his comments on Twitter, with many people pointing out how his remarks were problematic in a country with a high rate of gender-based violence.

RELATED: Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee

At the time, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) had called on the gender commission and Parliament to investigate the matter

On Wednesday afternoon, Ndlozi tweeted a brief apology for his comments.

"It was an irresponsible tweet, giving license to the violent treatment of women. It was also hurtful & made many who've suffered violence relive this pain. I apologise and receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love!", he wrote.


