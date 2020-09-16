EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo
Ndlozi was accused of perpetuating misogyny last week when he downplayed the harassment of Hejana by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
RELATED: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims
Hejana was manhandled by EFF members outside a Clicks store in Cape Town while reporting on the party's protest action.
In a tweet, Ndlozi said "merely touching her is not harassment".
The parliamentarian faced some backlash for his comments on Twitter, with many people pointing out how his remarks were problematic in a country with a high rate of gender-based violence.
RELATED: Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee
At the time, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) had called on the gender commission and Parliament to investigate the matter
On Wednesday afternoon, Ndlozi tweeted a brief apology for his comments.
"It was an irresponsible tweet, giving license to the violent treatment of women. It was also hurtful & made many who've suffered violence relive this pain. I apologise and receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love!", he wrote.
When I wrote: “Merely touching her is not Harassment”— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 16, 2020
It was an irresponsible tweet, giving license to the violent treatment of women. It was also hurtful & made many who‘v suffered violence relive this pain
I apologize & receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love!
