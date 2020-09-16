Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday. 16 September 2020 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all Local
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana. 16 September 2020 5:04 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to l... 16 September 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides. 16 September 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you're there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We'll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film 'Address Unknown' tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you're there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
View all Opinion
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance

16 September 2020 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
COVID-19
lockdown rules
lockdown regulations
international travel
lockdown level 1
Alert Level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

The president announced the much-anticipated relaxation of lockdown regulations on Wednesday evening (16 September 2020).

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

While the country moves to Level 1 from midnight on Sunday 20 September, changes to international travel rules kick in on 1 October.

Here's the presidency's summary of changed rules under Level 1:


More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

200717-facemasks-usjpg

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

15 September 2020 12:33 PM

Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.

Read More

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA

17 August 2020 4:02 PM

Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-selling cigarette brands ahead of Level 2.

Read More

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going

17 August 2020 12:49 PM

South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week.

Read More

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown

17 August 2020 12:10 PM

Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.

Read More

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule

13 August 2020 9:03 AM

"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"

Read More

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Read More

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Read More

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Read More

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify HOD - MEC Schäfer

3 August 2020 6:16 PM

Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Read More

kwa-mai-mai-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout

3 August 2020 12:22 PM

Videos published over the weekend show dozens of people gathered for a good time at Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Read More

Trending

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Local Business Politics

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

Local Opinion Lifestyle

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

Entertainment World Local

EWN Highlights

SA to reopen orders to most countries on 1 October

16 September 2020 8:59 PM

DA lays criminal complaint against ANC officials that used SANDF jet to Zim

16 September 2020 8:45 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

