Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories





Bicycle inner tubes of bicycles are built to last, and with that comes a huge environmental problem when you do need to get rid of them.

44 000 tonnes of inner tubing was dumped in the UK in 2018 alone. The situation is now to be regulated with a new law that bans the dumping of tubes.

Unfortunately, we don't know how bad the situation is here, but a local cycling outfitter doesn't want to wait around to find out.

Andrew Gold, the CEO of Ciovita talks to Refilwe Mooto about how they are upcycling inner tubes into wallets and other cycling accessories.

Gold describes how a few years ago he was given a wallet as a birthday present. It took him a while before he realised it was made from a recycled bicycle inner tube.

What I thought was a leather wallet turned out to be made of recycled bike tubes. Andrew Gold, CEO - Ciovita

Then, when he discovered one of his employees travelled four hours to work from Malmsbury, and getting up after 4 am to first get her kids ready for school, he had the idea to make these upcycled wallets.

All these factors came together and sparked an idea.

He organised the machine to be delivered to his employee Eunice's house and now she works from her Malsmbury home, no longer having to spend hours commuting.

We are making money and also making a difference. Andrew Gold, CEO - Ciovita

The company works with a number of cycling charities.

We are taking money from the tube project and giving it back to local charities. Andrew Gold, CEO - Ciovita

Ciovita has two more upcycled inner tube cycling products in the works.

Listen to the interview below:

Watch the video below: