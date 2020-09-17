'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosas address to the nation last night
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
Today at 10:45
Exploring Western Capes fossil parks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 12:10
SA moves to alert level 1 - How do we prevent a second wave? Have we done enough to encourage behavioral change?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Salim Abdool Kalim - Prof. at Deputy Vice-Chancellor At The
Today at 12:15
SA moves to alert level 1 - analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:27
Police taskforce established to monitor long street extortion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
level 1
COVID-19
lockdown level 1

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the move to level one lockdown regulations as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.

Level 1 will kick in from midnight on Sunday 20 September.

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

RELATED: Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance

He is very pleased about the move but says people must still remain vigilant.

I have a little bit of an anxious feeling. I don't want people to sit back and relax. The whole world has got these second waves.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

But he remains positive.

Let's grab this with both hands. This is our opportunity, specifically in the last few weeks, you could feel the call for international travel. it makes people feel we have got our season back again.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Tourism is such a key sector in Cape Town that enables many entrepreneurs to make an income that will see them through the winter, he adds.

But he says, Cape Town must ensure visitors feel they can visit safely and ensure the second wave of Covid-19 does not occur.

But we have got to convince those visitors that they can still

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Listen to Premier Alan Winde below:


