'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the move to level one lockdown regulations as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.
Level 1 will kick in from midnight on Sunday 20 September.
He is very pleased about the move but says people must still remain vigilant.
I have a little bit of an anxious feeling. I don't want people to sit back and relax. The whole world has got these second waves.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
But he remains positive.
Let's grab this with both hands. This is our opportunity, specifically in the last few weeks, you could feel the call for international travel. it makes people feel we have got our season back again.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Tourism is such a key sector in Cape Town that enables many entrepreneurs to make an income that will see them through the winter, he adds.
But he says, Cape Town must ensure visitors feel they can visit safely and ensure the second wave of Covid-19 does not occur.
But we have got to convince those visitors that they can stillPremier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Listen to Premier Alan Winde below: