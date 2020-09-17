Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS





SAPS' Brigadier Vish Naidoo briefs Refilwe Moloto on the outcome of meetings between provincial and national authorities to address allegations of violent extortion threats levelled at Cape businesses by crime figures.

The meeting on Wednesday in Cape Town was a follow up to a previous meeting and included the police minister, deputy minister, the national police commissioner, head of the Hawks, economic development department head, and various other roleplayers such as business representatives from the CBD.

Naidoo says, Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the Long Street area after pleas from both provincial and local government about concerns around businesses within the city centre and surrounding area.

They claim they are being extorted by well-known people in Cape Town...there were serious concerns raised about them being extorted by these so-called gangsters, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Naidoo says national government and national police had to respond to these claims.

These claims have been going on for decades according to anecdotal accounts, suggests Refilwe.

When you say it has been going on for ten years, to date, we have not received one official complaint or affidavit, for us to start a criminal investigation. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Authorities want to respond to this proactively, he says.

We encourage businesses that came to be affected by this to come forward and open cases with us so that we can have the investigated, identify those responsible for committing these acts of extortion and have them arrested. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Naidoo confirms that it appears only nightclubs were being allegedly targeted in the past.

It's come to light that it was only nightclubs who were being affected before and they too were never coming forward like this business sector has come forward seeking the intervention of (authorities). Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says it was reported in the meeting that many chose not to lay complaints due to fear of reprisals and intimation.

But I think having been there with them, discussing it with them, having meetings with them, I think we were able to overcome that. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

A multi-disciplinary committee has been set up to tackle this issue, he says.

Listen to Brigadier Vish Naidoo below: