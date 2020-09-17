State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 12:05
Clips: Special state funeral for George Bizos - Farewell to a fighter for justice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
SA moves to alert level 1 - How do we prevent a second wave? Have we done enough to encourage behavioral change?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Salim Abdool Kalim - Prof. at Deputy Vice-Chancellor At The
Today at 12:10
Johannesburg Anaesthetist Dr Munshi, on Bail, Gunned Down in Gauteng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - News24 Journalist
Today at 12:15
SA moves to alert level 1 - analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:15
Killing of Dr Munshi is outrageous and deplorable – SAMA Association condemns attack, says all South Africans should be appalled
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:23
'A jail sentence violates my rights' – ANC's Andile Lungisa pleads for mercy
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andile Lungisa - Nelson Mandela Bay former Councillor
Today at 12:27
Police taskforce established to monitor long street extortion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:27
WITH AUDIENCE LIMITS, ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR FIRMS WORRIED ABOUT COVERING COSTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:37
Kidnapping mastermind to plead guilty
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:41
NORMA MNGOMA SET TO RETURN TO COURT TO CHALLENGE HER ARREST - Norma has argued in court papers that her arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate and bully her in order to unlawfully confiscate the devices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins exposes the reality of prison privatisation in The Misery Merchants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruth Hopkins - Investigative Journalist and Author
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Sunshine Cleaning prepares for International Coastal Cleanup Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Santie Gouws
Today at 13:50
#Anniegoeshome: The rescued sea turtle, Annie, is almost ready for release
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
International travel opens under level 1 - but with restrictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1. 17 September 2020 11:00 AM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
View all Local
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana. 16 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Politics
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

17 September 2020 9:54 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Corruption
VBS Mutual Bank
KPMG
Deloitte
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PWC
Refilwe Moloto
Open Secrets
Estina
auditing
Ernst & Young
ey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
auditing profession
Michael Marchant

"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"

“State Capture” is a term conveniently bandied about when referring to the Zuma era.

It is, however, far more than that, and it’s unlikely that there’s ever been a time in South Africa where parts of the state haven’t been captured.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Michael Marchant, a researcher at the Open Secrets Project working to uncover the truth.

Open Secrets is a non-profit organisation which exposes and builds accountability for private-sector economic crimes through investigative research, advocacy and the law.

It has published in-depth reports on the role various organisations – including those in the private sector - have played in dismantling good governance.

Accounting firm KPMG, for example, has become synonymous with State Capture, but it is not the only company doing dodgy deals.

This type of grand corruption has cost us upward of R1 trillion – with unquantifiable societal damage that is still unfolding.

Corruption does not exist in a vacuum.

It takes two to tango - the private sector has been there every step of the way.

Many of your listeners know about KPMG’s complicity in the destruction of Sars. The range of auditing and consulting work they did for Gupta-linked firms, particularly assisting in the laundering of money from the Estina project. The senior external auditor at VBS Bank when it was being looted was from KPMG – he was being paid to look the other way.

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

As much as KPMG has been front and centre in our headlines, really what we see is that they’re indicative of an industry that is complicit in these types of crimes around the world… Deloitte’s failure to spot fraud and corruption at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and others.

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

These firms [the Big Four auditing firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC] have become so wealthy and powerful that they’ve become indispensable to our economy… yet the quality of their work is often suspect and they’re continuously implicated…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Will they ever be held to account? … They almost function as a state-sanctioned cartel…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

We need to force them to completely separate their consulting and their auditing work… We increasingly see auditors unwilling to do the vigorous, independent checks because they don’t want to scare away clients for consulting, which is much more lucrative…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

We need to bring these actors into the spotlight by law enforcement much more forcefully…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

In South Africa, with some corporations, we’re talking about more than 100 years of an auditing relationship. It’s patently ridiculous to assume an independent relationship can survive for that long!

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

The regulator needs powers of search and seizure...

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ciovita-upcycling-inner-tube-credit-card-holderjpeg

Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories

17 September 2020 6:55 AM

Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-addresspng

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

16 September 2020 7:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery, Sandton

Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO

16 September 2020 6:54 PM

'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-foster-octopusjpg

How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work

16 September 2020 6:27 PM

My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit Siya Kolisi Eben Etzebeth

Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy

16 September 2020 2:18 PM

South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban

16 September 2020 1:59 PM

Tax Justice South Africa says it has submitted evidence to authorities proving that Gold Leaf Tobacco has been dodging its excise taxes by selling cheap cigarettes online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-cross-negativepng

On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025

15 September 2020 7:23 PM

FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Staffordshire terrier dog muzzle 123rf

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

16 September 2020 12:17 PM

There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-cross-negativepng

On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD city centre downtown 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'

15 September 2020 3:13 PM

Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Perlman

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs

8 September 2020 8:03 PM

Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith and Minister Bheki Cele walk down Long Street Cape Town

Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS

17 September 2020 10:47 AM

In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-addresspng

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

16 September 2020 7:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181119eff-mp-mbuyiseni-ndlozi

EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo

16 September 2020 5:04 PM

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight

16 September 2020 12:23 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to lockdown alert level 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management

16 September 2020 11:25 AM

The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-magashule-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight

16 September 2020 11:08 AM

Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC flag

ANC flight to Zim could have been legal

16 September 2020 10:57 AM

Mechanisms exist for Cabinet and ministers to send private citizens on state business, explains law expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130626Pylon.jpg

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

15 September 2020 6:43 PM

Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims

15 September 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

