Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again

Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 12:05
Clips: Special state funeral for George Bizos - Farewell to a fighter for justice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
SA moves to alert level 1 - How do we prevent a second wave? Have we done enough to encourage behavioral change?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Salim Abdool Kalim - Prof. at Deputy Vice-Chancellor At The
Today at 12:10
Johannesburg Anaesthetist Dr Munshi, on Bail, Gunned Down in Gauteng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - News24 Journalist
Today at 12:15
SA moves to alert level 1 - analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:15
Killing of Dr Munshi is outrageous and deplorable – SAMA Association condemns attack, says all South Africans should be appalled
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:23
‘A jail sentence violates my rights’ – ANC’s Andile Lungisa pleads for mercy
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andile Lungisa - Nelson Mandela Bay former Councillor
Today at 12:27
Police taskforce established to monitor long street extortion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:27
WITH AUDIENCE LIMITS, ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR FIRMS WORRIED ABOUT COVERING COSTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:37
Kidnapping mastermind to plead guilty
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:41
NORMA MNGOMA SET TO RETURN TO COURT TO CHALLENGE HER ARREST - Norma has argued in court papers that her arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate and bully her in order to unlawfully confiscate the devices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins exposes the reality of prison privatisation in The Misery Merchants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruth Hopkins - Investigative Journalist and Author
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Sunshine Cleaning prepares for International Coastal Cleanup Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Santie Gouws
Today at 13:50
#Anniegoeshome: The rescued sea turtle, Annie, is almost ready for release
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
International travel opens under level 1 - but with restrictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again

17 September 2020 11:00 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Mayor
Dan Plato
Cape Town Tourism
City of Cape Town
lockdown level 1
Alert Level 1

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1.

Plato says the opening of international borders comes just in time to allow the travel and tourism industry to prepare for the coming tourism peak season.

With world class restaurants, five-star hotels, warm and friendly B&B and guesthouse owners, knowledgeable tour operators, the best shopping experiences on the continent and a list of tourist attractions and adventures that will take weeks to get through, Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again.

Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

RELATED: Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

In a statement, he has thanked Cape Town Tourism and City staff who have worked throughout the lockdown to make sure that the city is ready to welcome visitors once again.

The mayor adds that the move to lockdown alert level 1 will bring much-needed relief to many Cape Town residents who have been limited from returning to work and operating their businesses as effectively as they would like.


