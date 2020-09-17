Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again
Plato says the opening of international borders comes just in time to allow the travel and tourism industry to prepare for the coming tourism peak season.
With world class restaurants, five-star hotels, warm and friendly B&B and guesthouse owners, knowledgeable tour operators, the best shopping experiences on the continent and a list of tourist attractions and adventures that will take weeks to get through, Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
RELATED: Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
In a statement, he has thanked Cape Town Tourism and City staff who have worked throughout the lockdown to make sure that the city is ready to welcome visitors once again.
The mayor adds that the move to lockdown alert level 1 will bring much-needed relief to many Cape Town residents who have been limited from returning to work and operating their businesses as effectively as they would like.
More from Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.Read More
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers to pay out on their claims.Read More
Education MEC says prelim exams off to a smooth start for WC matrics
Grade 12 learners across South Africa have begun writing their preliminary exams.Read More
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.Read More
UCT continues its commitment to transformation by re-curating art collection
The university says it's redressing past injustices through art, by introducing pieces from up and coming local artists.Read More