Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again





Plato says the opening of international borders comes just in time to allow the travel and tourism industry to prepare for the coming tourism peak season.

With world class restaurants, five-star hotels, warm and friendly B&B and guesthouse owners, knowledgeable tour operators, the best shopping experiences on the continent and a list of tourist attractions and adventures that will take weeks to get through, Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

RELATED: Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

In a statement, he has thanked Cape Town Tourism and City staff who have worked throughout the lockdown to make sure that the city is ready to welcome visitors once again.

The mayor adds that the move to lockdown alert level 1 will bring much-needed relief to many Cape Town residents who have been limited from returning to work and operating their businesses as effectively as they would like.