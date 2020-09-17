Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA





The SA Gunowners' Association (SAGA) says the SA Police Service's central firearm registry (CFR) is still attending to Covid-19 related backlogs in firearms licencing.

SAGA chairman John Welch says people with expired gun licences cannot be arrested or charged, if they can prove that they had applied for the renewal of their firearms licence at least 90 days prior to the date of expiry.

In the earlier stages of lockdown, it was reported that there was a shortage of printing material needed to issue new licences.

However, Welch says SAGA has been unable to reach the CFR for further updates.

He's advised gun owners to contact the CFR via the provincial office for further information.

They are sitting with a huge backlog and they need to address those issues. John Welch, Chairman - South African Gun Owners' Association

Our understanding is that many of the people who have applied for licences well in time are going to receive them. John Welch, Chairman - South African Gun Owners' Association

Gun owners can approach the provincial office.... [to find out] the reason for further delays at this stage. John Welch, Chairman - South African Gun Owners' Association

You cannot be charged [while waiting for your new licence]. John Welch, Chairman - South African Gun Owners' Association

Listen to John Welch in conversation with Kieno Kammies: