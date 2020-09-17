Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
A Nigerian Sharia court has sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy.
In August, the same court sentenced a singer to death for sharing a song on social media which, according to his critics, “praised an imam to the point where it gave him a higher status than the Prophet Muhammad”.
The United Nations has condemned the sentence, saying it breaks multiple conventions on the rights of children, including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which Nigeria ratified almost 20 years ago.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
This happened in Kano, one of the 13 Nigerian states with Sharia law that allows for death, amputation, flogging…JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
Unicef [United Nations Children's Fund] says you simply can’t have a 13-year-old sentenced to jail for 10 years for something he said… It really is quite ridiculous! It doesn’t make any sense at all.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:42].
