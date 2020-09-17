Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nigeria
Africa
Kano
Sharia law
blasphemy
nigerian
Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

A Nigerian Sharia court has sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy.

In August, the same court sentenced a singer to death for sharing a song on social media which, according to his critics, “praised an imam to the point where it gave him a higher status than the Prophet Muhammad”.

The United Nations has condemned the sentence, saying it breaks multiple conventions on the rights of children, including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which Nigeria ratified almost 20 years ago.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy.

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

This happened in Kano, one of the 13 Nigerian states with Sharia law that allows for death, amputation, flogging…

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

Unicef [United Nations Children's Fund] says you simply can’t have a 13-year-old sentenced to jail for 10 years for something he said… It really is quite ridiculous! It doesn’t make any sense at all.

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:42].


