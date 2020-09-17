SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit
Several businesses in the city centre are allegedly extorted by criminals demanding protection money.
Investigative reporter and crime writer Caryn Dolley says the Cape Town protection racket has been an issue for decades.
RELATED: Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
Dolley says that police officers have been accused of being involved in the extortion networks in the past.
We've sat through a number of court cases and we keep hearing claims of police operatives that have a hand in shaping these alleged extortion rackets.Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
I hope that this steering committee will have proper, sharp teeth.Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
We to keep in mind that there have also been claims of police intelligence operative shaping these realms.Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Listen to the brief discussion on The Midday Report:
