SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit

Investigative reporter and crime writer Caryn Dolley says the Cape Town protection racket has been an issue for decades.

Dolley says that police officers have been accused of being involved in the extortion networks in the past.

We've sat through a number of court cases and we keep hearing claims of police operatives that have a hand in shaping these alleged extortion rackets. Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer

I hope that this steering committee will have proper, sharp teeth. Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer

We to keep in mind that there have also been claims of police intelligence operative shaping these realms. Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer

