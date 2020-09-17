[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation
Attorney Darrel Sampson is under investigation after an outburst of swearing during a viral hearing.
Warning: The video below contains strong language.
‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events https://t.co/xNResdLEQd via @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/yzEX76eEr4— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 17, 2020
He lost his cool against the acting judge in the High Court in Johannesburg was recorded and has gone viral online.
Nichols clarifies that she cannot discuss the specific incident as it is currently subject to an investigation.
The findings will then be made public, she explains.
The worst thing that could happen is for him to be struck off the role of practitioners.Tudie Nichols, Executive Committee Member - Legal Practice Council
is the regulatory body that investigates such conduct matters and will work with the Provincial Council in which the incident occurs.
The Legal Practice Councilmetes out any discipline should it be necessary.
She adds that the judge in such a case is entitled to also lodge a complaint, but in a case where it has been made public, it is not necessary.
Listen to the interview below:
