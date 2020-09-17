'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'





The world’s richest countries – representing 13% of the world’s population – have already bought 51% of the future supply of leading Covid-19 vaccine contenders, according to Oxfam.

The UK has, for example, secured the equivalent of five vaccine doses per person.

Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay.

Access to a life-saving vaccine shouldn't depend on where you live or how much money you have. Robert Silverman, Oxfam America

Covid-19 anywhere is Covid-19 everywhere. Robert Silverman, Oxfam America

Highly developed countries have purchased 2.7 billion of the 5.3 billion vaccines that are estimated to be produced.

Most of the remaining 2.6 billion doses have been bought by large developing countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico.

Oxfam is calling for a “people’s vaccine” to be distributed for free, based on need.

The IMF projects the loss to the world economy due to Covid-19 to total $12 trillion.

Oxfam calculates that the cost to research, make, procure and distribute a vaccine to everyone on the planet would be about $70.6 billion – 0.59% of the world economy.