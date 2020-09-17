Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
Some exams scrapped for 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
City of Cape Town too gung-ho on cutting down spring flowers?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
SAA creditors to hold talks today as funding fails to materialise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent
Today at 07:20
Acsa Cape Town on getting back on track for international flights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Economic round-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 08:21
CITY FAVES : District Six Museum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 12:10
Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
Today at 12:15
alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
Today at 12:23
ATM REVIVES ITS MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN RAMAPHOSA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:40
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has warned people not to circulate an outdated travel advisory list. An official list for level 1 has not ye... 17 September 2020 4:48 PM
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possess... 17 September 2020 12:55 PM
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1. 17 September 2020 11:00 AM
View all Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth

17 September 2020 8:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
David Jones
Dividend
Lockdown
COVID-19
headline earnings per share
lockdown restrictions
headline earnings
Roy Bagattini
annual financial results

Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Woolworths Holdings says the Covid-19 pandemic’s toll on its overall business deepened in the second half of its financial year.

The retailer reported a 54.5% drop in adjusted profit before tax to R2.2 billion for the 52 weeks ended 28 June.

Headline earnings per share dropped over 65% and total dividend per share fell more than 53%.

A Woolworths Food store. Image: EWN

Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Bagattini, who returned to South Africa to take up the Group CEO position in February.

I don't think one could have contemplated what we've been through over the last several months!

Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

And by coming into a business in trouble in the midst of a national and global crisis, has it given you more leeway perhaps to be a bit more forceful than a CEO might ordinarily be in the first couple of months of taking over?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Certainly it brings into stark focus the vulnerabilities and the areas that one has to get after. Covid for us has, in some ways, accelerated and even accentuated the things that I think we need to address if we are going to turn this phenomenal business around.

Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Bagattini says in South Africa, Woolworths benefited from the spike in food sales as people stockpiled supplies during the pandemic.

Whitfield asks about the retailer's particularly troubled David Jones portfolio in Australia.

It's been a very painful journey... Some of the overarching objective here is how do we extract value out of those investments going forward...

Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Hear more about the Woolworths strategy going forward on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth


17 September 2020 8:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
David Jones
Dividend
Lockdown
COVID-19
headline earnings per share
lockdown restrictions
headline earnings
Roy Bagattini
annual financial results

More from Business

car motoring 123rf

'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'

17 September 2020 9:12 PM

Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-lesetja-kganyago-edjpg

No change to repo rate - 'Perhaps we've seen the bottom of interest rates'

17 September 2020 8:38 PM

Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) on the reasons for the decision announced by SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Syringe vaccine needle

'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'

17 September 2020 3:27 PM

Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gold-glittersjpg

Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG 123rf 123rfbusiness

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

17 September 2020 9:54 AM

"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ciovita-upcycling-inner-tube-credit-card-holderjpeg

Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories

17 September 2020 6:55 AM

Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-addresspng

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

16 September 2020 7:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery, Sandton

Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO

16 September 2020 6:54 PM

'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-foster-octopusjpg

How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work

16 September 2020 6:27 PM

My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No change to repo rate - 'Perhaps we've seen the bottom of interest rates'

Business

[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation

Local

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Numsa, SACCA to picket outside SAA offices on Friday over funding of new airline

17 September 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Don’t forget your sunscreen, hot Friday expected

17 September 2020 8:09 PM

Norma Mngoma’s lawyers accuse Hawks of abandoning constitutional duty

17 September 2020 7:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA