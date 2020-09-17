'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
There seem to be lots of good reasons to buy that new car at the moment - trade-in assistance, guaranteed buybacks, balloon payments, low interest rates...
But how big a role should any of these factors play in your decision?
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable pointers from Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and executive director of Galileo Capital.
RELATED: 'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
One key piece of advice: Always try to buy secondhand or at least older demo cars.
And when it comes to financing, even if you take a low interest rate deal, ensure that you pay a big deposit.
RELATED: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Ingram admits that's he's just taken on a financing deal himself to buy a car, but at a rate below inflation.
The calculation I do in my head... is can I do better with that money without taking excessive risk over the same time frame because if I can, then I should keep that money and invest it. But if I can't... then I should definitely pay off the car with cash.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
I'm fairly confident in my ability to do a bit better than 1.5% a year over the next few years, and that was the reason for financing the car.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
Having said that, I didn't do any of the other fancy stuff that these car companies offer... I definitely didn't take a new car... I definitely didn't do balloon payments or any of those things where they give me payment holidays or guaranteed value...Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
He says those options create a false sense that the buyer is getting a car relatively cheaply, while in fact they'd be overpaying.
Listen to Ingram's money-saving advice in the audio below:
