Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SARB makes no changes to interest rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths scraps final dividend payout as profit tumbles by 65%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
According to the OECD, the world economy will shrink by 4.5%, less than the 6% forecast in June.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to rebuild a team after salary cuts and retrenchments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has warned people not to circulate an outdated travel advisory list. An official list for level 1 has not yet been issued.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the restrictions on international travel would be gradually lifted from 1 October amid a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Ramaphosa says travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates. A list of countries will be published based on the latest scientific data.

Harris says South Africa's Covid-19 travel advisory list will have to strike a balance between public safety and economic recovery.

There's been nothing official yet, as far as I know. Some people were sharing the old list that came out just before lockdown when Home Affairs started shutting down certain countries that were starting to peak at that point, but that would effectively be fake news now.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

The international situation has changed dramatically since then.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

If anyone has seen any list, until they come officially from the government, I would treat them very skeptically.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

RELATED: Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again

Harris adds that the Western Cape is ready to receive international visitors to offer a Covid-19 safe experience.

We're optimistic about being able to market effectively and get travellers back in this environment.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


