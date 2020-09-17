SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the restrictions on international travel would be gradually lifted from 1 October amid a decline in Covid-19 cases.
Ramaphosa says travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates. A list of countries will be published based on the latest scientific data.
Harris says South Africa's Covid-19 travel advisory list will have to strike a balance between public safety and economic recovery.
There's been nothing official yet, as far as I know. Some people were sharing the old list that came out just before lockdown when Home Affairs started shutting down certain countries that were starting to peak at that point, but that would effectively be fake news now.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
The international situation has changed dramatically since then.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
If anyone has seen any list, until they come officially from the government, I would treat them very skeptically.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
RELATED: Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again
Harris adds that the Western Cape is ready to receive international visitors to offer a Covid-19 safe experience.
We're optimistic about being able to market effectively and get travellers back in this environment.Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit
Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD.Read More
[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation
Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to.Read More
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA
If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possession.Read More
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1.Read More
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Lockdown Level 1: What you need to know at a glance
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Sunday.Read More
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More