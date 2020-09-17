SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes





On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the restrictions on international travel would be gradually lifted from 1 October amid a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Ramaphosa says travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates. A list of countries will be published based on the latest scientific data.

Harris says South Africa's Covid-19 travel advisory list will have to strike a balance between public safety and economic recovery.

There's been nothing official yet, as far as I know. Some people were sharing the old list that came out just before lockdown when Home Affairs started shutting down certain countries that were starting to peak at that point, but that would effectively be fake news now. Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

The international situation has changed dramatically since then. Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

If anyone has seen any list, until they come officially from the government, I would treat them very skeptically. Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Harris adds that the Western Cape is ready to receive international visitors to offer a Covid-19 safe experience.

We're optimistic about being able to market effectively and get travellers back in this environment. Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

