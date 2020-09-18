Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly...
A very serious, very heated debate is taking place on social media right now.
Where is a giraffe supposed to wear its tie?
Where is a giraffe supposed to wear its tie or bowtie? Up underneath the chin? Or down at the base of the neck? I have a very firm view!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
What do you think?
At the top, or bottom?
In the interest of world peace, let’s settle this debate once and for all.
Cast your vote below:
NB! A world divided : How would a giraffe wear a tie?— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 18, 2020
Let the @RefilWest show know. pic.twitter.com/NvXcIfjjBW
Some carefully considered, learned opinions:
It depends. Is it wearing one of those double, triple collar BEE shirts, or just a normal collared shirt? Where are the giraffe’s shoulders? A giraffe should wear it at the base of the neck, not up by the chin! You don’t do that!Qingqile Mdlulwa, correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
Your answer to this impacts my view of your ability to adult… 🤣🥴 https://t.co/1ryUU2DVcb— Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) September 18, 2020
Listen to Moloto's analysis of this deeply pressing issue below.
More from Opinion
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides
There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.Read More
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'
"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More