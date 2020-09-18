Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 12:44
International Equal Pay Day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Onyi Nwaneri - group executive for strategy, partnerships and communications at Afrika Tikkun.
Today at 12:45
Kaizer Chiefs have secured the signature of four-time league winner Gavin Hunt as the successor to Ernst Middendorp.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Glenn Bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 12:56
Clip: Ramaphosa urging SA'ns to join in on the Jersulema dance challange
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Town to host world's first socially distance 'Drive In' congress
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shelley Humphreys
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Here and Now, a tender, touching portrait of dementia from British author Santa Montefiore
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Santa Montefiore
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Covid 19 physio and recovery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keryn Moore
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Is this the harshest winter Cape Town has had?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 15:40
What is the latest regarding digital migration?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: Spectacular new ziplines of more than 2km cross a Garden Route gorge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline
Today at 16:10
How is President Cyril Ramaphosa doing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: New evidence points to corruption in SAP’s R1-billion water deals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:20
An hour with Zola Nene, just the tastiest hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Today at 17:46
Francois van Coke & Vriende Livestream 2020 - happening tonight!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Van Coke - Musician
Today at 18:16
Divercity’s R1.8-billion Jewel City redevelopment in joburg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carel Kleynhans - CEO at Divercity
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Ethical Footwear and Accessories Brand - Matsidiso South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jinae Heyns - Co-Owner at Matsidiso South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down o... 18 September 2020 12:54 PM
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine pur... 18 September 2020 11:59 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
View all Business
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Africa
Renewable energy
Absa
Commodities
Fossil fuels
Absa group
Coal
energy
energy mix
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
vanadium
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
Bevan Jones
African Source Markets
Gas-to-power
vanadium redox batteries
vanadium redox

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Coal, for now, remains a dominant part of Africa’s energy mix, but there are significant renewable energy projects under construction across Africa.

Gas-to-power is cleaner than coal and likely to become a large part of the Continent’s energy mix in the near future.

The demand for commodities that support the reduction of carbon emissions will inevitably increase.

Related articles:

Vanadium

More than 97% of the world’s Vanadium is mined in South Africa, China and Russia. It’s used in vanadium redox batteries, commercially used for grid energy storage.

“People like Bushveld Minerals are doing very good work,” says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. “It’s an opportunity for South Africa. If the tech improves, vanadium could be a very good one to look at.”

For more detail, listen or watch the discussion below.

Watch the entire, unedited discussion below.


18 September 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Africa
Renewable energy
Absa
Commodities
Fossil fuels
Absa group
Coal
energy
energy mix
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
vanadium
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
Bevan Jones
African Source Markets
Gas-to-power
vanadium redox batteries
vanadium redox

More from Absa Insight 2020

gold-glittersjpg

Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

Local

Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly...

Opinion

[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation

Local

EWN Highlights

UK warns of possible return to lockdown across England

18 September 2020 12:23 PM

Minister Mkhize shocked and dismayed after murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

18 September 2020 11:57 AM

WC ANC's Songezo Mjongile dies of cancer

18 September 2020 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA