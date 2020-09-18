Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
Coal, for now, remains a dominant part of Africa’s energy mix, but there are significant renewable energy projects under construction across Africa.
Gas-to-power is cleaner than coal and likely to become a large part of the Continent’s energy mix in the near future.
The demand for commodities that support the reduction of carbon emissions will inevitably increase.
Vanadium
More than 97% of the world’s Vanadium is mined in South Africa, China and Russia. It’s used in vanadium redox batteries, commercially used for grid energy storage.
“People like Bushveld Minerals are doing very good work,” says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. “It’s an opportunity for South Africa. If the tech improves, vanadium could be a very good one to look at.”
For more detail, listen or watch the discussion below.
Watch the entire, unedited discussion below.
