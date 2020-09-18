Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

Today at 12:41 SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer

Today at 12:44 International Equal Pay Day. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Onyi Nwaneri - group executive for strategy, partnerships and communications at Afrika Tikkun.

Today at 12:45 Kaizer Chiefs have secured the signature of four-time league winner Gavin Hunt as the successor to Ernst Middendorp. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.

Today at 12:45 SA Rugby returns later this month The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 12:52 The news week that was: Glenn Bownes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24

Today at 12:56 Clip: Ramaphosa urging SA'ns to join in on the Jersulema dance challange The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Cape Town to host world's first socially distance 'Drive In' congress Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Shelley Humphreys

Today at 13:35 Book Club - Here and Now, a tender, touching portrait of dementia from British author Santa Montefiore Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Santa Montefiore

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Covid 19 physio and recovery Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Keryn Moore

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction/speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Is this the harshest winter Cape Town has had? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

Today at 15:40 What is the latest regarding digital migration? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 15:50 Business Insider: Spectacular new ziplines of more than 2km cross a Garden Route gorge Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline

Today at 16:10 How is President Cyril Ramaphosa doing? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Today at 16:20 Books with Mike Wills Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: New evidence points to corruption in SAP’s R1-billion water deals Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 17:20 An hour with Zola Nene, just the tastiest hits on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef

Today at 17:46 Francois van Coke & Vriende Livestream 2020 - happening tonight! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Francois Van Coke - Musician

Today at 18:16 Divercity’s R1.8-billion Jewel City redevelopment in joburg The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Carel Kleynhans - CEO at Divercity

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

