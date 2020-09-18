Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient





The murder of Dr. Munshi has sparked outrage in the medical community amid speculation that he may have been assassinated.

The doctor was shot six times in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon when he stopped to check his car after it was rear-ended.

Police are investigating but no arrests were yet made.

Dr. Munshi was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case, along with Dr Peter Beale, over the death of a young patient last year.

It's understood that he had received death threats in the past.

The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA) says it does not want to speculate about whether Dr. Munshi's killing is linked to the ongoing case.

SASA CEO Natalie Zimmelman has urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the motive behind the murder and bring the culprits to book.

Zimmelman says SASA and other medical organisations had taken issue with how the culpable homicide case was dealt with last year.

Healthcare workers gathered outside the home of Dr Abdulhay Munshi in Houghton to express their condolences to the family of the slain doctor and stand in solidarity with healthcare practitioners.Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/EWN

We could speculate, but there's no evidence, and there are no facts... We do implore the SAPS to work urgently, tirelessly and to leave no stone unturned to bring the person or people responsible to book. Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists

We do believe that there were serious failures in the way in which the negligence case itself was handled. Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists

The doctors were tried in the media and the court of public opinion without so much as even a postmortem report being available. Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists

This is a devastating tragedy for his family, his friends, for our profession, and for the medical community. Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists

