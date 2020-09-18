Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient
The murder of Dr. Munshi has sparked outrage in the medical community amid speculation that he may have been assassinated.
The doctor was shot six times in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon when he stopped to check his car after it was rear-ended.
Police are investigating but no arrests were yet made.
Dr. Munshi was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case, along with Dr Peter Beale, over the death of a young patient last year.
It's understood that he had received death threats in the past.
RELATED: HPCSA slams court action against Joburg doctors in culpable homicide case
The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA) says it does not want to speculate about whether Dr. Munshi's killing is linked to the ongoing case.
SASA CEO Natalie Zimmelman has urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the motive behind the murder and bring the culprits to book.
Zimmelman says SASA and other medical organisations had taken issue with how the culpable homicide case was dealt with last year.
RELATED: Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals
We could speculate, but there's no evidence, and there are no facts... We do implore the SAPS to work urgently, tirelessly and to leave no stone unturned to bring the person or people responsible to book.Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists
We do believe that there were serious failures in the way in which the negligence case itself was handled.Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists
The doctors were tried in the media and the court of public opinion without so much as even a postmortem report being available.Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists
This is a devastating tragedy for his family, his friends, for our profession, and for the medical community.Natalie Zimmelman, CEO - South African Society of Anaesthesiologists
Listen for the latest on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you
The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine purposes, experts explain.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has warned people not to circulate an outdated travel advisory list. An official list for level 1 has not yet been issued.Read More
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit
Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD.Read More
[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation
Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to.Read More
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA
If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possession.Read More
Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1.Read More
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1
Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More