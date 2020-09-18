Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday
Lungisa served the first night of a two-year sentence in behind bars at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth.
He was convicted of the assault of a fellow councillor in 2016.
After failing to appeal his 2018 conviction, he handed himself over to authorities this week.
Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application to overturn his sentence.
Lungisa's lawyers have now approached the Constitutional Court.
Lungisa will be back in court next week Monday as he attempts to extend his bail pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court case.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to oppose his bail extension, EWN reports.
