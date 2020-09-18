Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down o... 18 September 2020 12:54 PM
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine pur... 18 September 2020 11:59 AM
View all Local
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
View all Politics
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
View all Business
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday

18 September 2020 1:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Prison
Concourt
Andile Lungisa
bail hearing
NMB councillor Andile Lungisa
two-year sentence

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities.

Lungisa served the first night of a two-year sentence in behind bars at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth.

He was convicted of the assault of a fellow councillor in 2016.

After failing to appeal his 2018 conviction, he handed himself over to authorities this week.

RELATED: Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application to overturn his sentence.

Lungisa's lawyers have now approached the Constitutional Court.

RELATED: Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Lungisa will be back in court next week Monday as he attempts to extend his bail pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to oppose his bail extension, EWN reports.


18 September 2020 1:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Prison
Concourt
Andile Lungisa
bail hearing
NMB councillor Andile Lungisa
two-year sentence

More from Politics

JP Smith and Minister Bheki Cele walk down Long Street Cape Town

Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS

17 September 2020 10:47 AM

In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG 123rf 123rfbusiness

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

17 September 2020 9:54 AM

"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-addresspng

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

16 September 2020 7:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181119eff-mp-mbuyiseni-ndlozi

EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo

16 September 2020 5:04 PM

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight

16 September 2020 12:23 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to lockdown alert level 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management

16 September 2020 11:25 AM

The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-magashule-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight

16 September 2020 11:08 AM

Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC flag

ANC flight to Zim could have been legal

16 September 2020 10:57 AM

Mechanisms exist for Cabinet and ministers to send private citizens on state business, explains law expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130626Pylon.jpg

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

15 September 2020 6:43 PM

Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

Local

Vinyl records just won’t die

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient

Local

EWN Highlights

Sasco backs Nehawu’s plan to protest at the NSFAS offices next week

18 September 2020 6:13 PM

Cape Town Int. Airport readying to welcome international travellers in October

18 September 2020 4:38 PM

Dlamini-Zuma: Thanks to the sacrifices of all, SA now ready for lockdown level 1

18 September 2020 4:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA