The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Vinyl records just won't die

18 September 2020 3:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Sony
vinyl record
Billie Eilish
vinyls
Thomas Edison
vinyl
vinyl records
vinyl sales
music sales
CD sales
Recording Industry Association of America
RIAA
Nielsen Music/MRC Data
Live at Third Man Records

Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.

Vinyl just won’t die.

Their sales have surpassed those of CDs for the first time in 34 years, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

EDM DJ posing with a vinyl record.

Vinyl record sales have been on a steady upward trend for more than a decade as Millennials and, more recently, Generation Z have embraced the physical music format.

In the United States, despite the pandemic, unit sales of vinyl records are already up 17% on 2019.

In the week ending on 3 September, Americans bought 802 000 vinyl records, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The biggest-selling vinyl record in the world right now is Billie Eilish’s “Live at Third Man Records”.

The 18-year-old musician exclusively released the album on vinyl.

Sony Japan, cashing in on the trend, has recently started producing vinyl records again after stopping in 1989 to focus on CDs.

The tech is old

American inventor Thomas Edison created the “phonograph” in 1877.

Edison’s first phonograph were cylinders, but he soon started using discs that look much like “modern” ones.

The discs have been made of vinyl since the 1930s.

Vinyl records remained dominant until late in the 1980s when cassettes and, shortly thereafter, CDs took over.


