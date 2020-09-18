Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching
At around 8p on Thursday night a bus was set alight in Mfuleni, says Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.
Dyke-Beyer says there were also four failed petrol-bombings overnight.
Vandalism has cost the bus company more than R31 million this year so far.
Golden Arrow is working closely with SAPS to investigate the latest attacks on the bus service.
Yesterday evening just before 8pm one of our buses cam under attack... There was no protest action in the area but the bus was petrol-bombed and subsequently burnt out completely.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow
There were two other attempts at petrol-bombing but these were unsuccessful.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow
This morning two more buses were attacked in failed petrol-bombings. It's very unclear as to what the motive was.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow
It's absolutely essential that our passengers and our staff can travel safely. We can't let this continue.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow
Listen to the discussion for more:
