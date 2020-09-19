Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine'
Our tummies are the focus of doctor's surgery with Dr Charl van Loggernberg this morning on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.
When one experiences stomach aches it is not always easy to identify which part of the abdomen is causing the problem. It could be any one of the many organs housed within the abdomen which are to blame.
Van Loggernberg chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers your questions.
He says it is not always easy to diagnose what is actually going on when it comes to tummy aches and abdominal pain.
It is like the last mystery part of the body and this is quite easy to explain. We mostly feel pain through our nerves...and the trick t understanding abdominal pain, or belly pain, or tummy pain, is really appreciating the ay all of those different organs that are hidden in there, are formed.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
The pain may be originated in the pancreas, the duodenum, or part of the gut will have a nerve root that sends a signal to say something is wrong.
It's the Sherlock Homes area of medicine.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
How do you know when it's time to see a doctor?
One does have to listen to one's body and you are the only one who is going to raise the red flag.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
He suggests compiling a list of symptoms that may include whether you are feeling nauseous, cramping or other symptoms.
If that is not working for you over a few hoursDr Charl van Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
menstruation period, gastric ulcer, appendicitis or gastrointestinal system disease
Drinking alcohol when you have irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Yes or No?
A caller diagnosed with IBB asks if he can still have a glass of wine in the evening?
Generally speaking, alcohol is not a wonderful substance for stomach ailments...so that is a no-no.Dr Charl van Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
Listen to the interview with Dr Charl below:
