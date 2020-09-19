Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's oldest judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fondly known as RGB, has died.
She became the first female tenured professor at Columbia University in 1972.
In 1972 she also founded the Women's Rights Project, which together with the ACLU projects, was involved in gender discrimination cases by 1974.
After winning her first gender equality case early in her career, she pioneered women's rights her entire career.
She successfully argued six landmark cases overturning gender discrimination before the US Supreme Court.
Ginsburg later became the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court in the US in 1993 where she served for more than 27 years.
She has been suffering from pancreatic cancer.
People are placing flowers and candles on the steps of the US Supreme Court in her memory.
People are placing flowers & candles on the steps of the Supreme Court #RuthBaderGinsberg— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 19, 2020
📸: @nataliebrand pic.twitter.com/1D1scERUiU
Today we mourn the death and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman… #RuthBaderGinsberg— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 19, 2020
Tomorrow... we fight. pic.twitter.com/sWFP2hAw1S
According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness! God bless you #RuthBaderGinsberg and #ShanahTovah— Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) September 19, 2020
