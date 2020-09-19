Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer

19 September 2020 9:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
vagina
Yoni steaming
vagina health
traditional health

Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently.

Yoni Steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating... and that it's become popular recently thanks to the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chrissy Tiegan extolling the various virtues of Yoni Healing on social media, says CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi, who runs a practice called Garden Wisdom centred around Natural Healing for the Reproductive System, chats to Sara-Jayne about yoni steaming.

Yoni steaming is about as old as time itself and was and is used in many traditional culture across the globe so to pinpoint an origin is impossible.

Nicky van Eck Zolezzi, Traditional Health Practitioner - Garden Wisdom

What does 'yoni' mean? It is a Sanskrit word that means sacred space, explains Nicky, and says she follows the Mayan practice of yoni steaming.

It refers to the reproductive system, the vagina, the external part as well of a female.

Nicky van Eck Zolezzi, Traditional Health Practitioner - Garden Wisdom

She says the list of health benefits is long.

If you have got severely uncomfortable periods and are bloated and exhausted then vaginal steaming can help for you.

Nicky van Eck Zolezzi, Traditional Health Practitioner - Garden Wisdom

She says it helps for conditions such as fibroids, fertility issues, vaginosis, yeast infections, endometriosis, irregular periods and so much more.

I have seen with my own eyes how vaginal steaming can assist women in healing that part of their menstrual cycle.

Nicky van Eck Zolezzi, Traditional Health Practitioner - Garden Wisdom

Listen to more about yoni steaming in the interview with Nicky below:


