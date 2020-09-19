Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help. 19 September 2020 8:52 AM
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
View all Local
View all Local
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Politics
View all Politics
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
View all Business
View all Business
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help. 19 September 2020 8:52 AM
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine' International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do. 19 September 2020 8:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film 'Address Unknown' tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Entertainment
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all World
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Africa
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world's population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion
View all Opinion
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism

Satire
coconut kelz
lesego thlabi

Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.

Since Coconut Kelz, the alter ego of satirist Lesego Thlabi, burst onto the scene she's been in high demand, with people wanting to get her take on everything from current affairs to culture.

But today Kelz is going to step aside as we get to know more about the person behind blond wig, says Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

Thlabi says a character like Coconut Kelz is better received in the current climate in South Africa than it would have been some ten years ago.

I definitely think, yes it is her time, especially that the first generation of 'rainbow kids' to go to private schools and go to multi-racial schools have grown up now and so Coconut Kelz is not a stranger to them that she was. She is definitely someone they would have interacted with.

Lesego Thlabi, Satirist

People are more receptive and open to this kind of humour, she says.

Though some people do struggle to understand it is a joke and a character..so it is well received but this is also a lot of push back and anger.

Lesego Thlabi, Satirist

Where is the pushback and anger coming from?

It comes mainly from black people surprisingly. It is people who do not understand satire. I get told I must remember where I come from, that I am black and must not go over the other side, they won't love you.

Lesego Thlabi, Satirist

Overall the feedback is great and she says people love the Coconut Kelz character and understand what she is doing.

It has been a really positive experience overall, and I am also really quick with the block button so I don't really interact with a lot of negativity.

Lesego Thlabi, Satirist

She says she receives a great deal of feedback from white people young and old who thank her for holding up the mirror to their unconscious racism which is often displayed on a micro-level rather than an overt use of the K-word.

Listen to the interview below:


Satire
coconut kelz
lesego thlabi

rachel-ancerpng

11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland

19 September 2020 8:52 AM

Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help.

20180418-bus-drivers-strikejpg

Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching

18 September 2020 5:08 PM

Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday morning.

munshijpg

Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient

18 September 2020 12:54 PM

Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down on Wednesday.

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-123rf

Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

18 September 2020 11:59 AM

The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine purposes, experts explain.

car motoring 123rf

'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'

17 September 2020 9:12 PM

Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes

17 September 2020 4:48 PM

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has warned people not to circulate an outdated travel advisory list. An official list for level 1 has not yet been issued.

cape-town-cbd-parking-long-street-city-centre-shops-buildings-cars-123rf

SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit

17 September 2020 3:38 PM

Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation

17 September 2020 1:46 PM

Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to.

gun-metal-barrel-34552-1jpg

Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA

17 September 2020 12:55 PM

If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possession.

cape-town-international-travel-tourism-flight-plane-tourism-123rf

Mayor Plato: Cape Town will surely be on the top of many travellers’ lists again

17 September 2020 11:00 AM

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the Mother City is ready to welcome international visitors and he has welcomed the move to level 1.

DJ raver clubber vinyl record edm rave electronic music 123rf 123rfbusiness

Vinyl records just won’t die

18 September 2020 3:14 PM

Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.

siv-ngesijpg

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

address-unknown-film-screenshotpng

Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement

14 September 2020 5:14 PM

A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.

Facebook logo social media platform

Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

14 September 2020 10:13 AM

During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

master-kg-2png

Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame

2 September 2020 12:44 PM

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.

gang888jpg

Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA

2 September 2020 12:09 PM

Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.

adelejpg

Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020 5:04 PM

John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.

rbgjpg

Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

19 September 2020 7:25 AM

One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday

18 September 2020 1:29 PM

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities.

JP Smith and Minister Bheki Cele walk down Long Street Cape Town

Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS

17 September 2020 10:47 AM

In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.

KPMG 123rf 123rfbusiness

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

17 September 2020 9:54 AM

"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

17 September 2020 7:59 AM

Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave.

ramaphosa-addresspng

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

16 September 2020 7:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation.

181119eff-mp-mbuyiseni-ndlozi

EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo

16 September 2020 5:04 PM

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana.

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight

16 September 2020 12:23 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to lockdown alert level 1.

katazajpg

[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management

16 September 2020 11:25 AM

The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.

ace-magashule-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight

16 September 2020 11:08 AM

Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.

