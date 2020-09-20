[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday
Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company posted this amazing video on Facebook on Saturday.
They took to sea after hearing reports of whale activity east of the harbour in Simon's Town, False Bay, expecting to see humpback whales which have been frequent visitors recently.
But instead, they were met with Orcas instead.
As we approached, to much tail slapping and splashes and took our first look at the commotion, we could hardly believe our eyes – Orcas… two Saturdays in a row!Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
He reports that there were two males and a sub-adult female.
Just watching them hunting would have been just perfect, but then one of the pod threw in a number of spectacular breaches right alongside us - and we were on cloud nine!Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
It is always important for humans to be sensitive to creatures in their habitat, so when the Orcas started showing avoidance behaviour the boat left.
Watch this amazing sighting below:
