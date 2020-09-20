Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love

20 September 2020 7:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
Philippi
animal rescue
Animal Welfare Society of South Africa

An outpouring of generosity and love for these 5 big-hearted boys from Philippi has had Capetonians smiling.

A few weeks ago five young boys from Philippi spotted this labrador in the bushes. He was malnourished and not in good shape. After some effort, they managed to create a rope collar and walked the dog all the way to the Animal Welfare Society of SA which is also based in Philippi.

RELATED: Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them

Now their rescue, appropriately named Champ, is looking so much healthier and happier, and the boys have begun volunteering at the welfare society every Saturday!

BEFORE...AND AFTER

Look how well this beautiful pooch is doing.

Rosemead Spar donated a R1000 voucher to for each boy to spend in-store and a gift bag full of goodies for their wonderful good deed.

The big-hearted young boys have received so much love from Capetonians.

Organisations, companies, and individuals have opened their hearts to the five boys and animal welfare's beautiful rescue. Check out the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa Facebook page for more beautiful photos and videos and generosity.


20 September 2020
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
Philippi
animal rescue
Animal Welfare Society of South Africa

