Young people dedicated to building unity and helping Khayelitsha community





CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast looks at local groups or organisations doing good work in our community and this morning presenter Sara-Jayne King chats to Anaso Yantolo from Ubumbano, an organisation set up by a group of young people to help those less fortunate living in and around Khayelitsha.

Ubumbano means unity. When we came up with the name we wanted to unite our community. Anaso Yantolo, Media head - Ubumbano

This group of selfless young people is dedicated to helping those in need in the community of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.

We want the community to feel loved. Anaso Yantolo, Media head - Ubumbano

After attending Columbus Leadership Academy in 2016 they were inspired to become better leaders in society and help bring about positive change.

Ubumbano collects clothing, food, and toiletries for those in need.

We started collecting clothes. We went door-to-door in the surrounding areas and collected clothes and washed them and we began by donating them to those who's houses had burnt down because they had nothing. Anaso Yantolo, Media head - Ubumbano

Anaso says any good quality used clothing is welcome.

Find Ubumbano on Facebook and please help these wonderful young people by donating to their cause.

