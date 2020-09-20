What the law says about home repossession and what you can do to avoid it

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love An outpouring of generosity and love for these 5 big-hearted boys from Philippi has had Capetonians smiling. 20 September 2020 7:26 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Local
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
View all Business
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help. 19 September 2020 8:52 AM
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine' International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do. 19 September 2020 8:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

What the law says about home repossession and what you can do to avoid it

20 September 2020 9:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Covid-19 lockdown has impacted households and Just Money's Sarah Nicholson gives advice if you are unable to make bond repayments.

For many, the Covid-19 crisis has led to a drastic change in personal finances.

Households have had to rethink certain expenditures in light of salary cuts, retrenchments, and business closures.

But what if your income has taken a hit to such an extent that you've been unable to make your bond payments, asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King?

What does the law say about the bank's right to repossess your home and what legal redress do you have?

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager of personal finance website JustMoney joins Sara-Jayne with the ins and outs of home repossession.

It is a very difficult time for South Africans and people worldwide, so it is important to understand the law. At what point is a bank really allowed to actually repossess your home?

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

However, one missed bond repayment will not lead to repossession.

South African law allows that if you default on your bond repayment for 3 months or more, then the bank or mortgage lender may cancel the agreement with you. They can repossess your house and have to sell it to recover the money that you still owe to them.

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

But, she notes, banks do not like to take this route if it can be avoided.

The banks don't necessarily want to incur the costs involved in repossession, of securing and maintaining the home, as well as the total loss of repayments on the loan for several months or even years, while they are in the process of trying to sell off the house.

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

Banks would much rather ensure they are getting that regular monthly income from the homeowner's monthly and repayments, she explains.

So they will look at other options before going down that road.

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

The bank would send a letter or call to notify the homeowner that a payment has been missed.

If however, the homeowner does not then take any steps to rectify the situation and continue missing payments, the bank can proceed with legal action and send the owner a Section 129 letter stating that legal proceedings have begun so that the home may be repossessed to recoup costs.

Nicholson says a home may be sold at auction, and it could go for less than it is worth.

So it is not really an answer because the home may be sold for less than it is valued at, and you would be liable for that outstanding amount - so it really is a last resort.

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

She advises this step is avoided at all costs.

Nicholson gives lots more useful advice for homeowners.

Listen to the interview below:


20 September 2020 9:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday

Local Lifestyle

Young people dedicated to building unity and helping Khayelitsha community

[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love

Local

EWN Highlights

Winde: Killing of commander Charl Kinnear underscores shift needed within SAPS

20 September 2020 9:25 AM

Kubayi-Ngubane: Tourism sector ready to welcome increase in activity

20 September 2020 8:59 AM

SA records 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more related deaths

20 September 2020 7:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA