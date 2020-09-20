What the law says about home repossession and what you can do to avoid it





For many, the Covid-19 crisis has led to a drastic change in personal finances.

Households have had to rethink certain expenditures in light of salary cuts, retrenchments, and business closures.

But what if your income has taken a hit to such an extent that you've been unable to make your bond payments, asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King?

What does the law say about the bank's right to repossess your home and what legal redress do you have?

Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager of personal finance website JustMoney joins Sara-Jayne with the ins and outs of home repossession.

It is a very difficult time for South Africans and people worldwide, so it is important to understand the law. At what point is a bank really allowed to actually repossess your home? Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

However, one missed bond repayment will not lead to repossession.

South African law allows that if you default on your bond repayment for 3 months or more, then the bank or mortgage lender may cancel the agreement with you. They can repossess your house and have to sell it to recover the money that you still owe to them. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

But, she notes, banks do not like to take this route if it can be avoided.

The banks don't necessarily want to incur the costs involved in repossession, of securing and maintaining the home, as well as the total loss of repayments on the loan for several months or even years, while they are in the process of trying to sell off the house. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

Banks would much rather ensure they are getting that regular monthly income from the homeowner's monthly and repayments, she explains.

So they will look at other options before going down that road. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

The bank would send a letter or call to notify the homeowner that a payment has been missed.

If however, the homeowner does not then take any steps to rectify the situation and continue missing payments, the bank can proceed with legal action and send the owner a Section 129 letter stating that legal proceedings have begun so that the home may be repossessed to recoup costs.

Nicholson says a home may be sold at auction, and it could go for less than it is worth.

So it is not really an answer because the home may be sold for less than it is valued at, and you would be liable for that outstanding amount - so it really is a last resort. Sarah Nicholson, Commercial Manager - JustMoney

She advises this step is avoided at all costs.

Nicholson gives lots more useful advice for homeowners.

Listen to the interview below: