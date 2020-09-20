App gives you free legal advice at the touch of a button

Streaming issues? Report here
20 September 2020
by Barbara Friedman
Molao365 legal app offers free legal advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in a number of South African languages.

Molao365 legal app offers free legal advice. Clients can ask questions and then be directed to where they can find the appropriate assistance.

Molao365 is a free phone application that allows you to obtain free legal advice twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The legal advice is available in most South African languages. Legal advice is free and it empowers South Africans with legal knowledge as well as literacy.

Gugu Gumede, a founding member of Molao365 legal explains to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King how the app got off the ground and how it works.

The app is offered in a number of languages.

South Africa has diverse people and some people are unable to converse in English. So, we decided that we need to be more accomodating to everyone.

Gugu Gumede, Founder - Molao365 legal app

Listen to what is on offer in the app in the interview below:


Share this:
