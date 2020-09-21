Streaming issues? Report here
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death

21 September 2020 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gangs
Cape Town SAPS
Sapu
Charl Kinnear
Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear

Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.

On Friday, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis. It is suspected that he was assassinated. Kinnear was part of the Anti-Gang Unit and according to reports was at the helm of an investigation into underworld figure Nafiz Modack and ten others suspected of gun-related charges.

His death sent shockwaves not just through the Anti-Gang Unit but the entire police force.

On Saturday, Bheki Cele visited Kinnear's home and said SAPS senior officers would be involved in tracking down his killers. Yesterday, Forensics for Justice offered an R1 million reward for information on Kinnear's killers.

The killing of anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear fully highlights the shift needed within the South African Police Services.

Kinnear had years of experience investigating key cases relating to the gang-underworld and it has been reported that the special protection afforded him due to his dangerous work, had been taken away, which exposed him further.

General Secretary of the South African Police Union (Sapu) Tumelo Mogodiseng talks to Refilwe on the impact this act of violence has on the police force.

Mogodiseng sends condolences to Kinnear's family on behalf of Sapu.

It shows that the Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals. He died for his oath he took 21 years back, and we salute him.

Tumelo Mogodiseng, Secretary General - Sapu

He says the union is saddened by police killings nationwide.

Police killings should be declared treason. It is not enough for the police minister to tell us that he informed the President that the situation is serious.

Tumelo Mogodiseng, Secretary General - Sapu

An attack on police is an attack on the state, he says.

We are calling upon the minister to influence all the politicians to declare police killings as treason and introduce legislation.

Tumelo Mogodiseng, Secretary General - Sapu

Sapu has been calling for the murder and robbery unit to be re-introduced as soon as possible.

In the Western Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge there.

Tumelo Mogodiseng, Secretary General - Sapu

Politicians and society need to come out in support of police, he adds.

Listen to the interview below:


Share this:
