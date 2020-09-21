WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school





As the country moves into Level 1, teachers who were allowed to work from home due to comorbidities are set to return to schools today. According to a statement by the Department of Basic Education. more than 22 500 teachers were granted approval for concessions countrywide.

But this concession is only applicable for the duration of levels 3 and 2. Now that we are in level 1, teachers are required to return to school, and if they feel ill, they will have to follow normal sick leave protocols.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department, on teachers returning to school despite having comorbidities.

Will some teachers resist returning to school under level 1?

We always knew when we went to level 1 that teachers with comorbidities, that had applied for that concession, would return to work. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

After the President announced it last Wednesday the Western Province awaited it being formally gazetted when level 1 would commence.

In terms of the Employment Labour Council collective agreement with unions involvement, she says all had agreed on the return of teachers with comorbidities by level 1.

So that we knew that today we are really on level 1. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

Of the 22,000 teachers nationwide that applied, there are 2,240 teachers in the Western Cape that applied for the concession.

We will wait and see. We had not seen the formal gazette on Friday nor herd from DBE, so we thought we would give our teachers another week's extension to that agreement. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

Hammond says there will still be some 'staggered teaching'.

It is all dependent on the school. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

If a school has its own unique plan or temporary revised education plan, and your school allows all grades of learners to be back in terms of the new 1-metre social distancing DBE regulation, then she says they can go ahead.

Listen to the interview below: