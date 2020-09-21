[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie





The Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher featuring the story of South African filmmaker Craig Foster's journey in the kelp forest off Simon's Town coast in Cape Town and the beautifully filmed story of his unusual friendship with his co-star 'The Little Octopus', has won hearts worldwide.

It clearly was not going to be long before someone did a spoof of what could be described as his sentimental if not corny voice-over at times during the documentary.

And My Kreepy Krauly Teacher posted on social media by Derrick Carolin has had fans of the movie very entertained.

The spoof was written by Written and Directed by Glen Biderman Pam for ECD Mike Sharman at Retroviral Digital Communications.

My Kreepy Krauly Teacher 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlLLNYrBVp — Derrick Carolin 😷 (@Derro_SA) September 20, 2020

Filmmakers and fans alike gave the spoof a thumbs up and said it took nothing away from the wonderful documentary.

As renowned filmmaker Lloyd Ross commented "Ok, so someone was going to do a spoof sooner or later. I hope your sense of humor is intact Craig Foster. We will love your film..."

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: