[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie
The Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher featuring the story of South African filmmaker Craig Foster's journey in the kelp forest off Simon's Town coast in Cape Town and the beautifully filmed story of his unusual friendship with his co-star 'The Little Octopus', has won hearts worldwide.
It clearly was not going to be long before someone did a spoof of what could be described as his sentimental if not corny voice-over at times during the documentary.
And My Kreepy Krauly Teacher posted on social media by Derrick Carolin has had fans of the movie very entertained.
The spoof was written by Written and Directed by Glen Biderman Pam for ECD Mike Sharman at Retroviral Digital Communications.
My Kreepy Krauly Teacher 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlLLNYrBVp— Derrick Carolin 😷 (@Derro_SA) September 20, 2020
Filmmakers and fans alike gave the spoof a thumbs up and said it took nothing away from the wonderful documentary.
As renowned filmmaker Lloyd Ross commented "Ok, so someone was going to do a spoof sooner or later. I hope your sense of humor is intact Craig Foster. We will love your film..."
My Kreepy Teacher. Written and Directed by @GlenBidermanPam. ECD @mikesharman. pic.twitter.com/nepvUDpA5B— Glen Biderman-Pam (@GlenBidermanPam) September 20, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Local
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death
Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.Read More
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
App gives you free legal advice at the touch of a button
Molao365 legal app offers free legal advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in a number of South African languages.Read More
[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love
An outpouring of generosity and love for these 5 big-hearted boys from Philippi has had Capetonians smiling.Read More
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday
Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland
Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help.Read More
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching
Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday morning.Read More
Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient
Joburg anaesthetist Dr. Abdulhay Munshi, who was accused of culpable homicide in the death of a 10-year-old boy, was gunned down on Wednesday.Read More
Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you
The Covid-19 app is not a contact tracing app. It's a notification system and there's no way for it to be used for clandestine purposes, experts explain.Read More