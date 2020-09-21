City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff
The City of Cape Town maintains that the water tariff is justified and should stay to help compensate for lost revenue. However, residents say that the levy has become a financial burden and unaffordable for all households and demands that the city scrap it.
RELATED: Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1
Cosatu in the Western Cape says that they have given the City of Cape Town seven days to respond to its demand for the scrapping of the tariff, as it is no longer necessary.
Mayco member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg speaks to Jeremy van Wyk to give us the latest on this discussion with role players in the city.
Currently, the City is on Level 1 tariffs which is the second-lowest level tariff in terms of our schedule.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
At level 1 tariffs, residents pay 1.7 cents per litre of water, for the entire service, she clarifies.
Cape Town also has the lowest tariff increases across the country.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
Provision needs to be made for inflation and electricity increases, she adds as those national cost increases are not within the City of Cape Town's control and have to be factored in in order to maintain the full service to users.
That service incorporates buying bulk water form the national department of water and sanitation, treating and deliver that water to households and businesses, and maintaining the infrastructure.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
Jeremy says residents and businesses are pushing back against the tariff, and questions whether the City informed users of the R100 increase.
She says the annual budget was put out for public comment before it was implemented and residents had the opportunity to comment.
How did this R100 tariff become a permanent line item on the budget when it was introduced during the drought under extraordinary circumstances, to fall away when the water situation improved, asks Jeremy?
The current tariffs are much lower than they were during the peak of the drought, says Limberg.
But the drought also showed us that we could not rely on residents buying the same amount of water, and these fluctuations have obviously a dramatic impact on the income that has to pay for the service.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
In order to address this, she says the City adopted the same tariff model as all other municipalities across the country in order to guarantee a fixed and stable income to fund the service.
Regarding the calls to scrap the R100 tariff, Limberg says there is a misunderstanding where two issues are beong conflated. Like every municipality across South Africa, the City of Cape Town's tariff is made up of a fixed component and a consumptive portion.
So, we are not doing anything differently and in fac, our tariff model is actually much lower or on par with many municipalities.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school
WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie
My Octopus Teacher, the story of Craig Foster's friendship with an octopus off Simon's Town coast has made waves worldwide.Read More
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death
Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.Read More
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
App gives you free legal advice at the touch of a button
Molao365 legal app offers free legal advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in a number of South African languages.Read More
[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love
An outpouring of generosity and love for these 5 big-hearted boys from Philippi has had Capetonians smiling.Read More
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday
Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland
Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help.Read More
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching
Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday morning.Read More
More from Politics
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'
Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.Read More
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.Read More
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school
WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.Read More
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death
Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.Read More
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities.Read More
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'
"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"Read More