[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump addressed a seemingly all-white in Minnesota a few days ago, extolling the virtues of the “racehorse theory” of genetics which purports that some human beings are born genetically superior to others.
You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn't it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we're so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.US President Donald Trump
It is unclear what genetics he considers 'bad', but many social media users reacted to his speech suggesting that harked back to 'master race eugenics' espoused by leaders in previous times in history.
"You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn't it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we're so different? You have good genes in Minnesota." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/OiF63qZaKx— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.Read More
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery
'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus.Read More
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely
US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.Read More
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online
With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.Read More
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
More from Politics
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises
The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'
Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff
Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.Read More
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school
WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.Read More
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death
Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.Read More
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism
Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.Read More
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.Read More
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities.Read More
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS
In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.Read More
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'
"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"Read More