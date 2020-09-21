[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'





US President Donald Trump addressed a seemingly all-white in Minnesota a few days ago, extolling the virtues of the “racehorse theory” of genetics which purports that some human beings are born genetically superior to others.

You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn't it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we're so different? You have good genes in Minnesota. US President Donald Trump

It is unclear what genetics he considers 'bad', but many social media users reacted to his speech suggesting that harked back to 'master race eugenics' espoused by leaders in previous times in history.

