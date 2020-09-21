Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'
The South African Revenue Services (Sars) 'rogue unit' saga has been dragging on since 2014 when the former revenue service head Tom Moyane, hired auditing firm KPMG SA to conduct an investigation into the High-Risk Investigations Unit within the organisation.
KPMG then reported that the unit under investigation was using illegal methods in its activities and a number of senior Sars employees were dismissed.
Now KPMG SA chair Wiseman Nkuhlu said on Friday that it will make some kind of reparation to these former Sars employees who were fired on the basis of what is now a discredited report.
I listened to Professor Nkuhulu on Friday, and he made no excuses and gave no justifications. What he said was unequivocal and emphatic and I admire that and I think that is a good step.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit
Are the dismissed Sars employees aware of what the compensation will entail?
Van Loggerenberg says he has been engaging with KPMG since 15 October 2015, four months since it released the infamous report, but has no idea what compensation is on offer.
I am completely unaware of the contents of what has been announced because they have not spoken to me or responded to me so I am at a bit of a disadvantage.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit
He notes, however, that the KPMG was repudiated in 2017 - that's three years ago. All its findings and conclusions were withdrawn and the full fee was refunded.
So this is more of an acknowledgment, I think, of the harm caused to the individuals and families and their children.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit
Listen to Johann van Loggerenberg below:
