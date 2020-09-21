Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
#MyKreepyTeacher is a Kreepy Krauly branded content piece that parodies My Octopus Teacher. How this brand project went viral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:12
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - My-Kreepy-Teacher - 0'33"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology That Fuel Success and Performance at Work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension. 21 September 2020 11:15 AM
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago. 21 September 2020 8:49 AM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic' Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired. 21 September 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Bruce Whitfield interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
View all Business
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic'

21 September 2020 1:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
Johann van Loggerenberg
KPMG

Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired.

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) 'rogue unit' saga has been dragging on since 2014 when the former revenue service head Tom Moyane, hired auditing firm KPMG SA to conduct an investigation into the High-Risk Investigations Unit within the organisation.

KPMG then reported that the unit under investigation was using illegal methods in its activities and a number of senior Sars employees were dismissed.

Now KPMG SA chair Wiseman Nkuhlu said on Friday that it will make some kind of reparation to these former Sars employees who were fired on the basis of what is now a discredited report.

I listened to Professor Nkuhulu on Friday, and he made no excuses and gave no justifications. What he said was unequivocal and emphatic and I admire that and I think that is a good step.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit

Are the dismissed Sars employees aware of what the compensation will entail?

Van Loggerenberg says he has been engaging with KPMG since 15 October 2015, four months since it released the infamous report, but has no idea what compensation is on offer.

I am completely unaware of the contents of what has been announced because they have not spoken to me or responded to me so I am at a bit of a disadvantage.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit

He notes, however, that the KPMG was repudiated in 2017 - that's three years ago. All its findings and conclusions were withdrawn and the full fee was refunded.

So this is more of an acknowledgment, I think, of the harm caused to the individuals and families and their children.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Former head of Sars High-Risk Investigations Unit

Listen to Johann van Loggerenberg below:


21 September 2020 1:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
Johann van Loggerenberg
KPMG

More from Politics

SAA

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

21 September 2020 6:23 PM

The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-says-rally-has-good-genes-png

[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'

21 September 2020 12:59 PM

US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam image: EWN

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

21 September 2020 12:03 PM

Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school

21 September 2020 11:15 AM

WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charl Kinnear EWN

'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death

21 September 2020 8:49 AM

Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesego-thlabi-facebookjpg

Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism

19 September 2020 10:36 AM

Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rbgjpg

Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

19 September 2020 7:25 AM

One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday

18 September 2020 1:29 PM

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith and Minister Bheki Cele walk down Long Street Cape Town

Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS

17 September 2020 10:47 AM

In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG building 123rf 123rfbusiness

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

17 September 2020 9:54 AM

"These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

Local Politics

We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises

Business Politics Opinion

[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie

Local

EWN Highlights

'Enough is enough': O’Sullivan on R1mn reward to find, convict Kinnear killers

21 September 2020 6:25 PM

KPMG agrees to reparations with Sars officials over 2014 'rogue unit' report

21 September 2020 6:14 PM

Global stocks tank on fears of second coronavirus wave

21 September 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA