My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral





Kreepy Krauly has hilariously parodied the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”, produced by South African Craig Foster.

In “My Octopus Teacher”, Forster documents a year he spent with a wild octopus and their “unusual” friendship.

My Kreepy Teacher - the hysterical parody – is an epic piece of branded content done for Kreepy Krauly (pool cleaner) by Mike Sharman, cofounder at Retroviral, an agency specialising in making brands go viral.

Watch the parody below:

My Kreepy Krauly Teacher 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlLLNYrBVp — Derrick Carolin 😷 (@Derro_SA) September 20, 2020

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sharman about how the brand project went viral.

My Octopus Teacher gave us a perfect opportunity… We put it to the client and shot it on Saturday… We’ve reached close to the million-mark [views] … Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

… he does that dry, Capetonian accents so perfectly! … Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

We have a really diverse group of employees… We talk about scandals… We’ve been on the receiving end… There’s a lot of potential for negativity… Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

Authenticity sells… Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

As a white dude, it’s important for me to ask team members who aren’t white, 'Is this just me, or do you guys find it funny as well?'… Mike Sharman, cofounder - Retroviral

Listen to the interview in the audio below.