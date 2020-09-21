Streaming issues? Report here
Guests
Guests
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology That Fuel Success and Performance at Work
Guests
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Dollar
Currency
The Money Show
South African currency
Bruce Whitfield
Emerging markets
Personal finance
rand dollar exchange rate
Peregrine Treasury Solutions
COVID-19
Bianca Botes
Covid-19 in Europe
currency trading

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Bruce Whitfield interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

The rand slumped to R16.89 to the US dollar by late afternoon on Monday.

The South African currency until recently traded at R16.09, its strongest level in half a year.

South African rand notes. Picture: pixabay.com

A global emerging market selloff sent the rand tumbling.

Traders are spooked about a resurgence of Covid-19 across much of Europe.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

It’s definitely a bloodbath out there on the local currency markets today…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

The Euro came under significant pressure today… The market expects the Fed to continue stimulating…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

Europe is potentially going into another lockdown…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

We see quite a bit of foreign money coming in… appetite for the yield we offer, regardless of risk… Cutting rates further may not do much for the economy, but it may erode this yield…

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

The next target would be R17/$...

Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
