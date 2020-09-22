Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
How many cases of Covid-19 corruption and fraud is the SIU investigating?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 08:21
Controversial River Club development gets final green light
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DA responds to De Lille on the tender allegations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Graham-Maré - Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at Democratic Alliance
Today at 10:33
Assassinations proves that life is cheap in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:40
World Rhino Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

22 September 2020 6:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Camps Bay
Home occupation

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay.

A group describing themselves as an art collective of queer black and coloured activists from the working and middle class are occupying a mansion in Camps Bay.

The group states the occupation is on solidarity with landless people and growing economic equality made worse by Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown.

Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, part of the group occupying the mansion speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

We are in Camps Bay but we are not disclosing the exact location as we are currently trying to be in consultation and conversation with the owner of the property.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

The collective has been in contact with the property management company.

We are really trying to get them to put us in touch with the director directly because we don't want to go through property management companies.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

How the collective decided on this particular property.

We came up with a profile that really articulates foreign ownership that feeds into 0.05% in our society that are high net worth individuals and is really on this prime property trip in Camps Bay, Clifton Sea Point that the majority do not have access to and will never own property in.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

She says their fight is not with the State as it is regarded as it is captured.

But we do want to occupy spaces that are not occupied and that we are told is not for us.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

She says highlighting the historical imperatives of land in the Western Cape such as Camps Bay is a key focus.

And there are many other areas, for example, Constantia.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

The land has a legacy of colonisation, apartheid, and even in the present climate people continue to be displaced from land, she notes.

In Camps Bay, in particular, it is a site here a slave ship capsized during the time of colonisation and slavery - and it is not memorialised.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

The second goal of the collective is to highlight the flawed system of Capitalism.

It excludes the majority, and it allows a very small minority to hold the majority of our capital and also capture our state at the same time.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

Authorities will be faced by finding a balance between the property rights of the owner of that property versus a group of self-described 'homeless activists' who have been negatively impacted by the system and the lockdown, suggest Kiewit.

We are not attacking private ownership. We are not saying people are not allowed to own their own property. What we are calling into question is what this private ownership looks like, who it excludes and who it oppresses and who it doesn't.

Xena Ness,Member - Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

Listen to the interview below:


22 September 2020 6:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Camps Bay
Home occupation

